Battle Creek’s Kellogg Community College Offers Free CNA Training

The Kellogg Community College in Battle Creek is taking big steps to attract potential CNA trainees to fulfill a growing need.

Reported by WWMT News Channel 3, Kellogg Community College has the largest nursing program on the west side of Michigan with 200 full/part time positions offered throughout the year.

However, enrollment has been on a slight decline. With the need for nurses increasing, KCC made the decision to offer their CNA program for free to certain Battle Creek residents thanks to a $3 million grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. As with everything, there are certain restrictions and qualifications:

Must be a resident of Battle Creek

Must be 18 years or older

Must have a high school diploma or GED

Must meet certain income guidelines (which will be determined on a case by case basis

Why is there a shortage of nurses and CNAs?

Some may wonder why there's a lack of people going into the nursing field. Personally, I could never do it. I don't have the stomach or the patience (no pun intended). Although, feedback seems to give a hint as to why the need is so great. The news of the free CNA program offered at Kellogg Community College was shared on Reddit. The comments from local Reddit users were anything but forgiving:

u/totalbanger wrote: It's a physically and emotionally taxing job, that often involves regularly working double shifts/overtime, regularly working short-staffed, and barely pays more than retail. Thus why there's constantly a shortage of CNAs, especially good ones (burn out is real and common).

u/LostprophetFLCL commented, in part: Yeah that doesn't solve the s**t pay and GOD AWFUL working environments

r/Implement-Neither said: This does nothing, those CNA students will soon just be the newest healthcare workers to be paid unlivable wages in facilities that don't properly train, staff, or support. I quit nursing this month after twenty years. I can't see another patient hurt, or another person used up, while all the money goes up to corporations. Aides can't afford rent, health insurance, or daycare. And these are the people we are asking to bathe, feed, change, anticipate and provide for every need of some of our most vulnerable populations?

Before she passed my Mother was hospitalized for a short time. Staying at her bedside day and night, I became familiar with the CNA's working on my floor and was shocked by how frequently I would see the same person working 12 hour shifts day after day. These Reddit comments echo frustrations that are completely valid and need to be addressed. However, the need for nurses and CNAs remains.

How do I apply?

Even with negative experiences had by others, I know there are people out there who want to follow their passions. If that's you, this is how it works: The program will accept 12 students per session and will offer 2 sessions a year. Those interested in applying for upcoming sessions can contact Kellogg Community College here.

