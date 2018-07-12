Fight Leads To Death Of Battle Creek Homeless Man Wednesday

An apparent fight between two Battle Creek homeless men resulted in a death late Wednesday night.

Reports of an assault brought Battle Creek Police Officers to the 30 block of Green St. behind the Liberty Convenience Store around 11:37pm Wednesday, where they found a man unresponsive on the ground. The 55-year-old Battle Creek man had extensive facial injuries, and emergency responders were unable to revive him, leading to him being pronounced dead at the scene.

Two individuals had been sitting nearby when police arrived, and one of them came forward to admit to fighting with the victim. He said that they had been arguing when he began assaulting the victim and hitting him several times, leading to the victim collapsing. Police say they don’t think a weapon was involved. The 54-year-old Battle Creek suspect has been arrested, and is said to be cooperating with investigators.

He’s set to be charged with open murder.

Public identification of the victim is being withheld until police can notify his next of kin. Anyone who has information about this murder is asked to let the BCPD know.