Become A Michigan State Parks Photo Ambassador

For those that love photography and Michigan's great outdoors, here's an opportunity for you.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is looking for help in documenting the beauty of Michigan and what it has to offer. The department is now looking for photo ambassadors to explore state parks in Michigan and take photos along the way.

Photo ambassadors need to be interested in exploring not only Michigan state parks but also state-managed properties. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hoping that you will visit, photograph, and share your stories and experiences while doing so. If you are interested in becoming a Michigan state park Photo Ambassador, you should have the following qualities:

A great love for the outdoors and Michigan's state parks, trails, and waterways.

The ability to capture interesting and engaging photos of the places you explore.

A public Instagram account and an ability to post engaging content on the platform.

The ability to encourage others to visit Michigan state parks, trails, and waterways.

As a Photo Ambassador for Michigan, the Department of Natural Resources will expect you to:

Share posts from @MiStateParks with your followers each month.

Provide at least four high-quality photos each month that will become the property of the Department of Natural Resources for their use with credit to you.

Share stories of your own about the Michigan state parks that you visit on your Instagram account.

In return, you'll receive the following perks:

Featured content on @MiStateParks Instagram account.

Access to the invite-only Facebook group.

Complimentary Michigan state park swag.

Opportunities for your images to be used and credited in official DNR promotions.

If this sounds like something that you want to do, register here or text the word "photo" to 80888. Just hurry, the deadline is November 20th.

Source: Michigan Department of Natural Resources