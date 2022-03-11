This Michigan Bed And Breakfast Is One Of The Best In America
There are around 17,000 bed and breakfasts in the United States, and one of the best in the country is located right here in Michigan.
The Kalamazoo House was voted Best Bed and Breakfast In Michigan by Eatthis.com
Eat This, Not That! came up with a list of the top bed and breakfasts in each state.
The History of The Kalamazoo House
David and Amelia Lilienfeld, the namesake of the original hotel, built the lovely Victorian home, now known as The Kalamazoo House, in 1878. The Lilienfelds' home was filled with warmth, love, and charity. David and Amelia had two well-behaved young children, Hattie and Edward, which added to the love of liveliness, not to mention William, David’s brother and business partner.
William would continue to reside in the new house for its first few years until moving to expand their business in the Chicago market in 1880. David, a wealthy German immigrant, with his brother, William, owned the D. Lilienfeld & Brothers Cigar Company. Years later they added, to their successful cigar business, wholesale liquor and imports of beers.
Near the end of the nineteenth century, they operated an upscale drinking establishment at the factory level called The Brunswick. The David Lilienfeld House later became known as The Kalamazoo House in tribute to the city’s first hotel.
Details about the Kalamazoo House
Built:1878
Guest Rooms: 10
Sq. Ft. 8,700
Rooms: 29
Bathrooms: 13
Porches: 2
Check out the dining area and tasty-looking food
That breakfast looks yummy
How To Book A Room At The Kalamazoo House
You can reserve a room at www.thekalamazoohouse.com or call 269-382-0880.
Check out the 50 best bed and breakfasts in America here