This Michigan Bed And Breakfast Is One Of The Best In America

This Michigan Bed And Breakfast Is One Of The Best In America

Credit: Kalamazoo House via Facebook

There are around 17,000 bed and breakfasts in the United States, and one of the best in the country is located right here in Michigan.

Credit: Kalamazoo House via Facebook
loading...

The Kalamazoo House was voted Best Bed and Breakfast In Michigan by Eatthis.com

Credit: Kalamazoo House via Facebook
loading...

 Eat This, Not That! came up with a list of the top bed and breakfasts in each state.

The History of The Kalamazoo House

David and Amelia Lilienfeld, the namesake of the original hotel, built the lovely Victorian home, now known as The Kalamazoo House, in 1878. The Lilienfelds' home was filled with warmth, love, and charity. David and Amelia had two well-behaved young children, Hattie and Edward, which added to the love of liveliness, not to mention William, David’s brother and business partner.

William would continue to reside in the new house for its first few years until moving to expand their business in the Chicago market in 1880. David, a wealthy German immigrant, with his brother, William, owned the D. Lilienfeld & Brothers Cigar Company. Years later they added, to their successful cigar business, wholesale liquor and imports of beers.

Near the end of the nineteenth century, they operated an upscale drinking establishment at the factory level called The Brunswick. The David Lilienfeld House later became known as The Kalamazoo House in tribute to the city’s first hotel.

Get our free mobile app

Details about the Kalamazoo House

Credit: Kalamazoo House via Facebook
loading...

Built:1878

Credit: Kalamazoo House via Facebook
loading...

Guest Rooms: 10

Credit: Kalamazoo House via Facebook
loading...

Sq. Ft. 8,700

Credit: Kalamazoo House via Facebook
loading...

Rooms: 29

Credit: Kalamazoo House via Facebook
loading...

Bathrooms: 13

Credit: Kalamazoo House via Facebook
loading...

Porches: 2

Credit: Kalamazoo House via Facebook
loading...

Check out the dining area and tasty-looking food

Credit: Kalamazoo House via Facebook
loading...

That breakfast looks yummy

Credit: Kalamazoo House via Facebook
loading...
Credit: Kalamazoo House via Facebook
loading...
Credit: Kalamazoo House via Facebook
loading...
Credit: Kalamazoo House via Facebook
loading...

How To Book A Room At The Kalamazoo House

You can reserve a room at www.thekalamazoohouse.com or call 269-382-0880.

Check out the 50 best bed and breakfasts in America here

Lake Getaway with Hot Tub & Indoor Pool Minutes From Grand Rapids Is Perfect Winter Escape

Looking for a quick getaway to escape West Michigan's Winter Blues? This cottage on Campau Lake just minutes from Grand Rapids might be just what you need with a heated swim pool spa & indoor pool included.

This Michigan Mansion Is An Outdoorsman's Dream

This house is for sale in Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan, and could be yours if you have $2,250,000.
Filed Under: Big Joe, Big Joe Pesh, Joe Pesh, Michigan Bed And Breakfast, The Big Joe Show
Categories: Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top