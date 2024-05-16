I'm not sure when the trend of excellent food trucks began, but boy am I here for it. There's nothing quite like walking a downtown street, seeing an interesting truck and stopping by for a quick, and usually cheap, meal.

Food trucks have garnered a strong reputation over the years for providing quality food that is clearly crafted with passion.

There are tons of Michigan food trucks, and each has a great story and great menus to match. But only one can be the best, and a Detroit metro food truck made the grade for its incomparable authenticity.

Get our free mobile app

After all, there's nothing better than a taco truck with authentic flavors.

Cheapism often ranks the best establishments in each state over a variety of categories with the price tag in mind. When naming the best food trucks in every state, their choice was Regina’s Food Truck, based in Ferndale.

Regina's Food Truck was founded by Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico native Regina Guerra when she was just 23 years old. Her authentic Mexican family dishes hold tightly to the traditions of her homeland to provide that passion that accompanies any great food truck.

The people of Detroit share Cheapism's high opinion of Regina's. The taco truck has a 4.9-star review rating on Google with 142 reviews.

Regina's offers tacos, taco bowls, tamales, fresh guacamole, churros and so much more. They even make their own salsa. You can see their menu here.

If you have an event of any kind you can rent the truck or look into their catering services.

But, if you're looking to track down Regina's Food Truck, the best way is through their Facebook page to see where they are located for the day.

Abandoned Taco Bell, Warren