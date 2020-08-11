Biden Chooses His VP Pick & It Is…..

Joe Biden finally made his first monumental decision on his road to become President and he picked Senator Kamala Harris.

I think it was an interesting pick because she has a law enforcement background that has caused some tensions with the progressive movement within the Democratic Party.

Biden tweeted out his choice with:

Biden went on to say:

“"I’ve decided that Kamala Harris is the best person to help me take this fight to Donald Trump and Mike Pence and then to lead this nation starting in January 2021”

His choice also fulfills a commitment the former vice president made in March to name a woman as running mate.

What is interesting is his choice of Harris just comes 13 months after she took him to task on the debate stage in Miami at the first Democratic presidential primary showdown. On that stage she did not call him specifically a racist but she brought up situations that implied that he did things that can be considered racists when she accused hIm of opposing busing. On the debate stage she said:

“There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day, and that little girl was me...I will tell you that on this subject, it cannot be an intellectual debate among Democrats. We have to take it seriously. We have to act swiftly.”

There had been reporting that Governor Whitmer was in the running as Biden’s VP pick but in the end was not even in his top six.

