What is the Biggest Bug in Ohio?

As the weather turns warmer in Ohio, out comes the bugs. Groan.

This year, much of America is expecting an outbreak of Cicadas. Cicadas are large, annoying creatures, so it got me thinking what the biggest bug in Ohio could be.

Concerningly, Ohio is home to some uncomfortably gargantuan bugs. But, there is a difference in some technicalities.

For instance, the largest creepy-crawly category of animal in Ohio is often associated with spiders. The fishing spider and many types of wolf spiders that roam the Buckeye State can be as big as an adult's hand.

But, they're arachnids, not "true" bugs.

Alternatively, you could likely find several moth species in Ohio that measure bigger in wingspan alone than the bug we'll soon discuss. Cecropia Moths have wingspans of up to eight inches.

Polyphemus Moths are a bit rarer in Ohio and are slightly smaller in wingspan, but still larger than the largest true bug in Ohio.

This bug has wings and can fly, but it's the type to put its wing away, unlike moths and butterflies which can't retract their absurd displays.

Ohio also has some large beetle species, such as the Eastern Hercules beetle. But like the moths before, they are insects - just not true bugs.

Seriously, Ohio is almost a mini-Australia with some of these things.

To get to the answer, the largest true bug in Ohio is the Giant Water Bug. Measuring 4.7 inches long, it's the largest true bug in North America. They are common in North America, especially in the lake-filled regions around the Midwest.

Giant Water Bugs have several nicknames but are most commonly referred to as Toe-Biters. That's because they hide in shallow waters and attack with one of the most painful bites among all bugs on the planet.

This description of a bite from the Oakland County Blog is enough to make sure you never venture into wet grounds without shoes ever again:

... a seemingly endless appetite is equipped with a rostrum, a beak-like projection that is used to pierce flesh and then inject a potent enzyme that poisons and begins to digest the victim while it’s still alive. Once the enzyme does its work and liquefies the internal parts of the sometimes still squirming victim, the rostrum is used to suck up the slurpee-like partially digested soupy mix of flesh. That’s not science fiction; that is science and the ambush hunting behavior of the Giant Water Bug.

The video below is time timestamped to when this guy gets bitten by a Giant Water Bug. So, ya know, viewer's discretion is advised and all of that.

So not only is it the biggest bug in the state, but it's also clearly a spawn of something evil. Cool.

If you want to see some more big insects, keep scrolling for some of the biggest insects in the world.

