Calhoun Co. Deputies Investigate Accidental Shooting In Pennfield

Calhoun County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an apparent accidental self-inflicted shooting in Pennfield township.

Late Wednesday night, deputies with Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to the 800 block of Swift Road on a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived they located 66-year-old Pennfield Township man had suffered what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man told deputies that he had attempted to adjust a firearm that he had in his waistband, causing an accidental discharge of the firearm. He was treated on scene by LifeCare Ambulance Service and members from the Pennfield Township Fire Department and taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.