Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Reef Of Calhoun County

Meet Reef, a cuddle bug waiting to find her forever home at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.

Don't let the photo fool you. Reef is not a German Sheppard, at least not full-blooded. She is listed as a Shepherd/Terrier mix but the staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say while Reef looks like a German Sheppard puppy, her features are much more petite and she is much smaller than what's typical of the breed. Reef currently weighs between 25-30 pounds and will likely continue to grow but is not expected to be a large dog.

Reef loves people, attention, and playing. She wants to snuggle in a lap and be petted. Reef's love of attention can cause her to be vocal in her kennel, but what is a girl supposed to do to get the attention she wants? Reef would make a great family pet. Children 8-years-old and up would be best, but she could do well with younger children pending observed interaction. Reef may also do well with other dogs but would need some positive training with them.

More about Reef:

Born: November 2019

Short length coat

Up to date on vaccinations

Spayed / neutered

Reef is ready for her forever family. Is it you? Click here to download the application to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Looking for a furry family member but maybe Reef isn't the right fit for you? Click here to view other animals looking for there forever home.