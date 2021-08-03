Calhoun County Fair Week Schedule August 14th through 21st

The Calhoun County Fair started in 1848, making it Michigan's longest-running county fair.

Calhoun County fair week is less than two weeks away. Opening day is Saturday, August 14, 2021. Tickets for events are on sale now. You can purchase tickets for just the events you wish to attend or there is an option to purchase 'Mega Passes' that allow purchasers to attend all Grandstand events for one discounted price. Click here to purchase tickets. There's good news for those short on cash as multiple free events are scheduled each day.

Multiple vents are scheduled for each day in addition to the traditional rides and games that accompany a fair. Here are the highlights for each day:

Saturday, August 14th

10 a.m. Antique Tractor Pulls (Grandstand) - FREE

4 p.m. Open Horse Pulls (Grandstand) - FREE

Sunday, August 15th

9 a.m. Mini Horse & Donkey Show (Covered Arena)

3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Lawnmower races (Grandstand) $15, $5 for Kids

6 p.m. Fair King & Queen Pageant (Community Tent) - FREE

Monday, August 16th

Heroes Day – All Active Duty, Veterans, and Emergency Service Personnel receive FREE gate entry

12 p.m. Flag Raising Ceremony (Fair Office)

7 p.m. Lost Nations Rodeo (Grandstand) - $15 infield/$12 GS/$5 Kids

Tuesday, August 17th

Kids Day – Activities in the Belcher Building 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Bike Giveaway (Community Stage)

7 p.m. KOI Drag Racing (Grandstand) - $15 infield/$12 GS/$5 Kids

Wednesday, August 18th

Senior Day – Activities in the Belcher Building 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sponsored by: Oaklawn, Borgess, Bronson, and RHA

7 p.m. Truck Pulls (Grandstand) - $15 infield/$12 GS/$5 Kids

Thursday, August 19th

FireKeepers Casino Hotel Team Member Day

7 p.m. Combine Derby (Grandstand) - $15 infield/$12 GS/$5 Kid

Friday, August 20th

7 p.m. Big Equipment Soccer Game (Grandstand) - $20 infield/$15 GS/$5 Kids

Saturday, August 21st

12 p.m. Show of Champions (Covered Arena)

2 p.m. Bike Give-a-way (Community Stage)

6:30 p.m. Demolition Derby (Grandstand) - $20 infield/$15 GS/$5 Kids

You can view the full schedule of events by clicking here.

The Calhoun County Fair was first held November 5, 1839, behind what is now the Presbyterian Church, and was run by the first Calhoun County Agricultural & Industrial Society. The main reason for the fair was to educate the area farmers on the newest technology available at that time. The Calhoun County Agricultural & Industrial Society reorganized in 1848 and held the next gathering at Capital Hill in 1849. It was at that time they decided to make it a yearly event, and it has existed as such ever since.

