Calhoun County Sheriff Looking For Fake Cops

A woman, driving near the Air National Guard base in Battle Creek, reported being stopped by two men who posed as either military or police.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says that the woman was driving on North Helmer Road at Dickman Road, around 1 PM Monday afternoon, when she was stopped by two men in a dark-colored truck or SUV with red and blue flashers on top of the cab. The two white males, wearing military-style camouflage, approached her vehicle, with the male on her side asking for identification and vehicle paperwork. She challenged the reason for the stop and produced paperwork showing that she had a relationship with someone in local law enforcement. The victim reports that the man then wished her a good day and returned to his vehicle with the other male, then driving off.

Authorities are continuing to investigate and ask for the public’s help. If anyone has had a similar experience to please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement agency.