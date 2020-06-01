Three Injured In Car Versus Semi Accident In Rural Calhoun County

A car and semi-truck collided at an intersection in Calhoun County leaving three people seriously injured.

Deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to a serious accident at the intersection of 11 Mile Road and B Drive South in Newton Township at 10:21 a.m. Monday morning.

Investigators say it appears that the car was traveling south on 11 Mile Road, stopped at the stop sign, then continued south right into the path of a westbound semi truck that was hauling milk. The semi driver attempted to brake but collided with the car, causing the semi to roll over onto its side.

The car contained two occupants both from Kalamazoo. The passenger, a 45-year-old male, was airlifted to Bronson Kalamazoo with critical injuries and the driver, a 50-year-old female, was transported to Bronson Kalamazoo by ambulance. The driver of the semi, a Calhoun County resident, was also airlifted to Bronson Kalamazoo with serious injuries.

The accident is being investigated by the Calhoun County Accident Reconstruction Team.

Calhoun County was assisted by the Michigan State Police, Emmett Township Department of Public Safety, and Lifecare Ambulance Service.

Courtesy of the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department

