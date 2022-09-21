Careless Driving Leads To Armed Confrontation In Battle Creek

In these current dark days, when a simple comment may invoke a heated debate, it just isn’t a good idea to confront a driver, whom you consider was driving erratically.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Sunoco Gas Station, in the 300-block of North 20th Street, after an angry gunman confronted another man while parked at the gas pumps.

Get our free mobile app

Investigators say the victim told deputies that the suspect was driving recklessly and then pulled into the Sunoco Station, Monday afternoon, September 19th, at around 1:20 PM. The victim and suspect argued about driving skills, and then the suspect drew a pistol from his sweatshirt and pointed it at the victim. The driving dispute had just risen to an all-new level. The startled victim realized that they were now staring at the wrong end of a handgun. They alerted the gas station attendant, shouting to call 911.

The angry driver, now turned gunman, decided that now was a good time to flee the scene, jumping into his vehicle and driving northbound on 20th Street.

Surveillance photos show the suspect as a thin black male, in his mid-20s to 30s, wearing a red hoodie, and a black baseball cap with dark-colored pants. He was driving a black Dodge Journey and remains at large.

Gunman at Sunoco Station in Battle Creek. Calhoun County Sheriff's Office loading...

Gunman at Sunoco Station in Battle Creek. Calhoun County Sheriff's Office loading...

Gunman at Sunoco Station in Battle Creek. Calhoun County Sheriff's Office loading...