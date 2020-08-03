Do you know where your onions came from? If not, toss them, the CDC says.

The Center for Disease control has issue a Food Safety Alert for onions linked to a Salmonella outbreak that has sickened almost 400 people.

Do not eat, serve, or sell any onions from Thomson International Inc. or products made with these onions. Onion types include red, white, yellow, and sweet varieties.

According to the FDA, Thomson International Inc. is recalling onions shipped from May 1, 2020 through the presents that were distributed to wholesalers, restaurants, and retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

The CDC says you should check your fridge or pantry for these onions or any foods made with them. Inspect the package or sticker to see if it is from Thomson International, Inc. If it is, don’t eat it. Throw it away. If you can't tell where the onion is from, you should also not eat it and throw it away-- the same for any foods you have made containing onions.

You should then sanitize any surfaces that may have come in contact with onions or their packaging-- like your countertops, refrigerator drawers, knives, and cutting boards.

So far, a total of 396 people infected with the strain of Salmonella linked to the onions have been reported from 34 states. Fifty-nine people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The CDC says the traceback information identifies Thomson International, Inc. of Bakersfield, CA as a likely source of red onions in this outbreak. However, due the the way onions are grown and harvested, other types of onions, such as white, yellow, or sweet, may also be contaminated.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Find out more about symptoms here.

If you are showing symptoms, the CDC advises you contact your health care provider. You should also report your illness to the health department, who will likely call you to ask questions that will help identify the source of the outbreak and prevent other people from getting sick.