Closer To Sports Betting At Firekeepers

The Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi is laying the foundation for sports betting at it’s Firekeepers Casino in Calhoun County.Following a legislative approval and signature from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, sports betting is allowed in Michigan. The tribal casinos need a sports gambling license issued by the Michigan Gaming Control Board in order to move forward with that. One of the requirements is the casinos need to partner with a with a sports book.

A Casino manager tells the Battle Creek Enquirer that negotiations are well underway to do just that. An announcement on a final agreement could be announced yet this week. It may still be some time before sports betting can take place at the casino. One of the options being reviewed involves some structural changes to the casino to set up a specific area for sports betting.In the meantime, the tribal council is pleased at the state’s decision on sports betting. In a recent statement, the council says the Michigan sports betting regulations could become a model for other states to allow that. 30 states have yet to approve sports betting but many are reviewing the possibility.