Community Marches In Remembrance Of Joseph Bowser

Dozens of community members gathered on Saturday to honor and ask for answers in the unsolved murder of 22 year old Joseph Bowser of Battle Creek. Bowser's family was joined by Calhoun County prosecuting attorney David Gilbert and Battle Creek Police officers as they marched from the Calhoun County Courthouse to Southeast Junior High School. Bowser, who was a WMU engineering student, was shot dead behind a Battle Creek apartment complex. The Battle Creek Assassins semipro football team dedicated its Saturday game to Bowser with a portion of proceeds going to a scholarship fund in his name. In April, Bowser’s family offered a reward of $1,000 for the arrest and conviction of those responsible for his death. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact police or Silent Observer.