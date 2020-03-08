COVID-19 Alters VA Bus Route

The spread of the COVID-19 Virus has affected bus service and entry into the Battle Creek VA Medical Center.

Battle Creek Transit announced Friday that the Fort Custer/VA 5W bus will temporarily alter its stop, at the VA Medical Center until further notice. The bus will now stop on Armstrong Road, near the entrance to the VA Medical Center campus, at Urban Drive. The VA will then provide a shuttle from that temporary stop into the medical center campus, and back to the stop. Riders will be screened before entering the medical grounds.

The screening will affect all persons entering the medical center. Questions relating to current health, recent travel history and whether any contact has been made with people infected with the COVID-19 virus will be asked.