Crocheted Prosthetic Penises For Young Children; Where Is This Society Heading?

Can we be surprised any longer by what we read, see or hear? This one is a Doozy.

The Daily Caller reported about a company in California, no surprise there, that is producing and selling crocheted prosthetic penises for transgender adults and children. The company’s name is Stitchbug Studio and their website describes the owners as “professional artists and crafters coming together to deliver top quality designs.”

Part of their “top quality designs” are what they call “Soft Packers” which they describe as:

“individually hand made for each order out of premium soft and durable yarn. Our packers are lightweight, comfortable for all-day wear, and last for a long time with minimal care.”

Under their “Soft Packers” product line they sell what is called their “Bitty Bug®Soft Packer” line. Their “Bitty Bug® soft packer is a custom prosthetic packer in youth sizes, made from soft durable yarn and polyester filling.” They say that this product is to be worn:

“pinned to underclothes or tucked in a packing pouch, and can be felt by the wearer without being visible externally”

On their website the owners of this company wanted people to know that:

“NOTE TO OUR CUSTOMERS: This product is not for infants and toddlers.”

They went on to say:

“There has been some confusion for those who do not believe trans children exist, or do not understand gender dysphoria and how gender affirming prosthetics can help reduce it. The Bitty Bug is intended for the parents of transgender youth who have expressed their gender-affirming needs, and who are looking for a product that is non-invasive, impermanent, and age and size appropriate. Clearly, infants and toddlers are not capable of expressing that kind of need. We are here to provide parents with an appropriate and impermanent option to help their trans youths.”

Who do you think is deciding what gender these children believe they are at such a young age?

These parents could possibly save themselves some money or at least give grandma an idea to crochet a Christmas or birthday gift for their granddaughter.

