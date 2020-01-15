As A Man, Could You Claim To Be Trans If They Will Put You In A Women’s Prison?

A total of nine Democratic Presidential candidates who participated in CNN's October town hall on LGBTQ issues stated they would not allow transgendered woman, men who believe they are women, to be placed into men prisons. One of those candidates was Senator Elizabeth Warren.

The Washington Free Beacon is reporting that last Sunday at a campaign rally in Marshalltown Iowa Senator Warren said:

We have to protect all of our people, and it works all the way through the system...One of the things we have to think about as a nation—we have to stop putting trans women who are incarcerated into prisons with men where they are at risk. It is our responsibility.

Senator Warren went on to say:

I will direct the Bureau of Prisons to end the Trump Administration’s dangerous policy of imprisoning transgender people in facilities based on their sex assigned at birth and ensure that all facilities meet the needs of transgender people, including by providing medically necessary care, like transition-related surgeries, while incarcerated

Did you catch that last statement? She promises that every prison “facility” would cover "transition-related surgeries," that means you paying for the transition surgeries.

Hmmm I wonder what would happen if she was actually elected as President and does have the ability to enact this want.

If I was faced with going to prison and was looking at hard time in an all-male prison, I wonder what I would do. Well I will tell you, I would start telling all that would listen to me that I have felt like a women trapped in a man’s body my entire life. I would say that I never told anyone before because I just could not face that fact and now feel comfortable letting the world know who I truly am.

Please send me to an all-female prison that is where I truly belong and would feel safe, thank you.

Getty Images by: Florian Seefried

For all of you who want to twist this piece into something I did not say or mean, I am not saying this to disparage transgendered people. I am saying what many men might say in the future: if I had to go to prison I would rather go to an all-female prison than an all-male prison.

