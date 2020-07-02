The Secretary of State sends out applications for absentee ballots, allegedly not all on the up and up, to all 7.7 million people on Michigan’s registered voter list, and a month later the Detroit Free Press publishes an article stating how they are surprised in the surge of absentee ballots issued.

Do you think this is suspicious or they are just not that bright at the Detroit Free Press?

Why did I say the applications for absentee ballots that Michigan’s Secretary of State Democrat Jocelyn Benson sent out by her own proclamation may not on the up and up? From the Secretary of States official website we find:

How do I get an absent voter ballot? Your request for an absent voter ballot must be in writing and can be submitted to your city or township clerk

If this is true Ms. Benson then how did you legally send applications for an absentee ballot with no request from the voter and bypassed the city or township clerks?

It certainly sounds fishy to me, if not illegal.

Michigan’s former Secretary of State Ruth Johnson is questioning the logic and motive behind the administration’s plan to send every registered voter an absentee ballot. In a prepared statement she wrote:

I do question how and why this specific mailing was done right now...Local clerks are the ones who have always handled these requests, not the secretary of state.

Ms, Johnson went on to say:

Like Gov. (Gretchen Whitmer), SOS (Jocelyn Benson) seems to be taking unilateral actions with no input and questionable motives — and that is very troubling.

I find it hilarious that the Detroit Free Press appears to be surprised at this development. They wrote:

Amid ongoing uncertainties about coronavirus and with the Aug. 4 primary approaching, Michigan is seeing a surge in new voter registrations and requests for absentee ballots

They then went on to make me chuckle some more when they wrote:

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office provided data Wednesday showing that local clerks across Michigan have received a total of more than 1.3 million requests for absentee ballots. The data shared with the Free Press also indicated more than a million absentee ballots have already been sent out. That's about 3½ times the number of applications received and ballots issued ahead of the August primary in the last presidential election cycle in 2016.

The reason they are so giddy about this surge comes from what they wrote in the article:

Both Democrats and Republicans believe that expanding absentee voting, especially in heavily concentrated urban areas like Detroit, could result in an advantage for Democrats.

Apparently they believe that asking their voters to vote at a physical location once or twice a year is just too much work for them. If they can vote from their couch they know their numbers will rise. Sad they think so lowly of their voters.

Will the Detroit Free Press be just as surprised when the rate of voter fraud surges this fall?

I doubt they will even report it.

Do you remember the Southfield city clerk that was charged with six felony counts for allegedly altering absentee ballots during the November 2018 election? Ms. Hawkins is a registered Democrat.

