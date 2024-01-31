The Detroit Lions Win-Loss Record Against Every Other NFL Team

After such a historic season, it might be time to humble some Detroit Lions fans a bit.

Hopefully, the outlook on the future of the Lions franchise from its fans is one of hope rather than being disgruntled about the many factors that led to the loss against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

Dan Campbell has a great front office, coaching staff, and roster that should be improved in 2024 and continue to be in the big picture for the foreseeable future.

That said, those who are disgruntled and think the Lions will never see a ray of playoff success sunshine ever again, step back into reality with me for a second and see just how far the Lions have come within the few years Campbell has been at the head of the table in Detroit.

Counting the first few years in Portsmouth as the Spartans, the Detroit Lions franchise has played professional football for 94 years. Heading into the 2024 offseason, only six other franchises have a worse regular season winning percentage than the Lions - and only the Arizona Cardinals were founded before 1960 in that group of teams.

The Lions have an all-time record of 591-707-34, giving the franchise a .455 winning percentage. The Lions would have to go undefeated for the next 7 years to eclipse .500 at the fastest pace. Since that's not happening, it would take over a decade of 10+ win seasons to eclipse .500.

To contextualize it all further, I've put together the gallery below with the Lions' all-time records against each active NFL team, ranked from lowest winning percentage to highest. Strap in, because the Lions only have a winning record against seven other active franchises.

