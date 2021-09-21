Detroit Pistons: Draining Threes and Planting Trees

In a somewhat convoluted fashion, the Detroit Pistons are planting trees in downtown Detroit. In partnership with the Michigan DNR and The Greening of Detroit, 150 new trees will be making their way to neighborhoods “by car and bike, on foot and even by boat.” According to a press release from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday, the Pistons' support came directly from their 2019-2020 basketball season.

The “Threes for Trees” promotion put aside money for community trees each time a Pistons player made a 3-point shot. Although the final tree distribution event was delayed by the pandemic, the trees are finally finding homes, just in time for the fall color season.

A tree giveaway event was held last week at the Outdoor Adventure Center in downtown Detroit. Families gathered at the event to pick out the perfect trees for their yards and pack them into cars, onto bikes and onto boats on the decks of the nearby marina. The event featured an appearance by Pistons mascot Hooper, forest-themed takeaway activities by the DNR and tree planting advice from The Greening of Detroit, a local nonprofit working to bring the benefits of healthy trees to the city of Detroit.

Along with support from the Pistons, the DNR works with a variety of organizations to promote the benefits of trees including:

For those curious about the numbers, the Pistons made 791 threes in the 2019-2020 season, out of 2157 attempts.