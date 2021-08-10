Dollar General Joins The List Of Vaccination Clinic Sites

Yet another way for Michigan residents to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus is opening up this week. Dollar General stores in several areas around Michigan are opening sections of their stores to allow for vaccination clinics.

They’re being run by the State Department of Health and Human Services in conjunction with the service SnapNurse. The state’s new Protect Michigan Commission is also involved in the planning and promotion of the clinics. SnapNurse is a medical service provider. The company says it can put together medical service events within a 48-hour time frame. It can call upon a wide range of licensed medical care providers to pull a team together in short order for many types of medical situations.

The closest Dollar General clinics to Battle Creek are at the stores in the towns of Reading and Litchfield in Hillsdale County. The other counties are further away, along the east side of the state, and one in the UP. The clinics are set to run from 10 am through 4 pm. It’s always a good idea to check in advance if you plan to drive any distance to one.

Dollar General Vice President of store operations Kelly Blankenship says many of the company stores are ideally located to be available to people who might not want to make a longer drive to a health department office or hospital.

“Dollar General’s footprint in the state of Michigan provides an opportunity to reach residents in rural and metropolitan communities alike with local access to the COVID-19 vaccine. We are honored to support this public/private partnership with the State of Michigan and SnapNurse. DG is committed to being a part of the solution to combat COVID-19 and provide greater access to those who are seeking the vaccine.”

The new Dollar General Vaccine clinics fall in line with the company's plans announced last month to increase health and medical care products being stocked on store shelves.

