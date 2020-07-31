Electrical Fire At Battle Creek’s Graphic Packaging Extinguished

A small fire in the roof of Battle Creek's Graphic Packaging facility is believed to have been started by an electrical issue.

Multiple crews with the Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a commercial fire alarm at 79 East Fountain Street at 7:43 p.m. Thursday, July 30. First fire crews on scene observed light smoke coming from the front of the building toward the roofline. Firefighters located a small fire in the shingles of the roof on closer inspection.

The fire was extinguished after firefighters thoroughly opened up that section of the roof to perform overhaul. There were no reported injuries and the Battle Creek Fire Department deemed the cause of the fire as an electrical issue.