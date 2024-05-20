Eminem’s Daughter Just Got Married in Battle Creek

Hailie Jade, the daughter of Detroit's own Eminem, tied the knot this weekend - but maybe surprisingly, the wedding didn't take place in the Detroit metro.

Jade married Evan McClintock at the Green Crest Manor in Battle Creek with names such as 50 Cent and Dr. Dre in attendance, according to TMZ.

Many fans of Eminem's music know a bit more about Jade than other children of mega music stars. She was often the subject, and even sometimes a participant, of Eminem's music. Now at 28 years old, Hailie is all grown up and starting a family of her own.

Jade and McClintock have been together since 2016 and got engaged in February. A Michigan State grad (like his wife), McClintock is an enterprise growth executive for the software development company Scout.

Jade is a podcaster and social media influencer, primarily working with her Just a Little Shady Podcast.

According to Here Comes the Guide, a weekend wedding package at Greencrest Manor runs roughly $58,000.That's just a base package, and while attendance at the wedding was described as modest, there's no telling what extras Em paid a bit extra for.

Greencrest says that "a conservative average, our clients spend between $85,000-$105,000 all in for a single day rental and between $105,000-$135,000 for a full weekend guest experience." We know Eminem is a superstar, and Jade and her husband do well themselves, but that is certainly a pretty penny for the dream wedding the got this weekend.

Still, Greencrest is a popular luxury wedding destination in the Cereal City. Despite Eminem's prominence in Detroit, it's intriguing that Jade's wedding was held in Battle Creek away from the big city.

