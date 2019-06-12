Emmett Township Officer Hurt In Self-Inflicted Shooting

The Emmett Township Department of Public Safety is conducting an internal investigation after an officer shot himself in the finger.

The Battle Creek Enquirer says that the officer reported the shooting Thursday morning, which happened at his apartment in the 1100 block of E. Michigan Ave. The officer had been alone in his apartment, and the gun was his, but it wasn’t his service weapon. The Michigan State Police conducted an investigation, and the officer told troopers that he had been attempting to unload the weapon when it went off.

The MSP sent a report to Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert, who said Tuesday that if alcohol had been involved it could have been a crime, but because the shooting wasn’t immediately reported and no evidence was found that the officer was intoxicated no charges will be filed.

The Emmett Township Department of Public Safety is now carrying out their own internal investigation into the incident.