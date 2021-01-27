Falcon Dines In On Grand Rapids Tower Cam [Video]

A peregrine falcon was caught taking a breakfast break in front of a downtown remote camera.

The falcon, who I'll call Freddie, was caught on the tower cam used by FOX 17, snacking on what appears to be a smaller bird he caught somewhere.

I know there's probably a lot of people out there who love wildlife, but don't want to know how brutal they are when it comes to eating each other, so this video clip may not be for you.

The rest of us can admire the hunting skills of a bird that can reach speeds of 240 mph when diving, making it the fastest bird on earth. At that speed, just feel fortunate that there isn't a bird big enough to eat you that goes that fast.