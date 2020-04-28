Feds Aren’t Convinced Virus Shutdowns Are Legal

The U.S. Justice Department is diving into the fray over virus closing orders. Attorney General William Barr is announcing a top-level federal review of the constitutionality of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s virus shutdown. Federal Prosecutors in every state are joining the effort. Federal prosecutors in Michigan will conduct the review under the direction of U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider. The review team is targeting not only Governor Whitmer’s Executive Orders, but those imposed by county and municipal leaders in Michigan. Attorney General Barr says the protection of the nation is extremely important. But he goes on to add, “The Constitution is not suspended in times of crisis. We must therefore, be vigilant to ensure its protections are preserved, at the same time that the public is protected.” Barr says if federal prosecutors determine constitutional rights have been hampered by the virus closing orders, the Department of Justice will address the overreach in federal courts.

