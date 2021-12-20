Ferris State Wins D2 Football Title, And Breaks The Trophy

Congrats to the Bulldogs, who not only won their first ever D2 title, but they were so prolific in their post game partying, the trophy came apart.

The Bulldogs destroyed Valdosta State 58-17 in rolling to the school's first ever national football title.

It was the school's second national championship since 2018, as the FSU mens' basketball team won the Division II basketball title three years ago.

Here's the coach of that team, Andy Bronkema, making room in the trophy for the new hardware.

The Bulldogs domination of the division may be unparalleled, as they won every playoff game by 21 points or more, and averaged more than 50 points a game in their four game run to the title.

The Bulldogs finished the season undefeated and were only really challenged twice during the regular season, escaping Saginaw Valley by two in overtime in September, and edging Grand Valley by seven in October.

They later defeated Grand Valley by 34 points in their opening playoff win in Big Rapids in late November, 54-20.

That kind of domination showed in the title game, when Ferris, leading only 20-17 at the end of the first quarter, scored three unanswered touchdowns in the second quarter to go out in front 41-17 by half time.

Quarterback Jared Bernhardt won his second national title in four years, his last one being in the sport of lacrosse in 2017 with the University of Maryland. Bernhardt rushed for 148 yards in the win before turning the game over to back up Mylick Mitchell in the second quarter.

Ferris finished with an impressive 581 of total offense, most of that on the ground.

It was the most points scored in a D-II title game since Delta State beat Bloomsburg 63-34 in 2000. It was also the largest margin of victory since Northern Colorado's 51-0 win against New Haven in 1997.

Somewhere in the post game celebrations, the NCAA Championship Trophy awarded the Dogs was separated from its base, probably from being handled so much.

It wasn't terribly injured, in fact ti appears a couple of well placed screws can repair the thing, which doesn't appear to be well made.

As Max Goldwasser of FOX 17 hash tagged it: #WhatHappensInTexas

No one is taking responsibility for knocking the trophy off its base, not does anyone care. The memories of a title well worked for and earned will exist long beyond any thoughts of what the trophy even looked like have passed.

Congratulations to the Bulldogs and their coach Tony Annese, and may you repeat next season.