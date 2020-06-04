Fire Damages Another Vacant Home in Battle Creek Thursday

Battle Creek firefighters made their way to a home Thursday morning that received damage to the back side.

The call came just before 5 a.m. on June 4th to the first block of Whittier Avenue where the fire was spotted at the rear of the home. Authorities learned that the home had been vacant for an unknown amount of time. The flames were tamed in roughly 20 minutes. Crews accessed the front of the home for a primary search and there was no one inside.

No one was hurt in the fire. The cause is currently under investigation.

The three-bedroom, one bath home was listed on Zillow for $9,900. The web site says the home was built in 1918.

Here's what the home looked like in 1940.

But the home has recently been in disrepair.

42 Whittier Avenue-Zillow

The fire comes just short of a month from a previous fire just two blocks away on Janoah Avenue where another vacant home was damaged. Authorities were seeking two suspects in the case as investigators had evidence of the fire being intentionally set. It's also the third fire within the three-block area that has occurred since July 2019 and the second home involving a corner lot.