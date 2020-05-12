Suspects Sought in Vacant Home Fire in Battle Creek

A thorough investigation following a fire at a vacant home last week in Battle Creek has determined that the blaze was intentionally set.

The fire took place shortly before midnight on May 8th on the first block of Janoah Avenue. The first firefighters on the scene called for back-up as the house was fully engulfed in flames. The fire was eventually put out after an hour and into the early morning hours of May 9th.

The home, which has been vacant for some time, is being considered a total loss.

Authorities are still looking for clues into the case after fire investigators determined that the blaze was intentionally set. The Battle Creek Police have released surveillance video from a neighboring home, spotting two subjects venturing over to the home moments before the fire.

It is the second house fire on the Janoah block in the past 10 months. The charred remains of a fire at the corner of Janoah and Harrison Street still stands after a fire erupted at a home last Fourth of July. The cause of the fire at the time was also deemed suspicious.

If you have information on the case, please contact the Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch at (269) 781-0911 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.