FireKeepers Offering $500 Sign On Bonuses at June 12th Job Fair

FireKeepers Casino Hotel has increased wages and is offering a $500 sign-on bonus to most positions ahead of June 12th job fair.

It is a job-seekers market in Michigan and across most of the United States. Many minimum wage jobs remain vacant while businesses compete for applicants. FireKeepers for its part is offering a sweet incentive to entice those hesitant to return to the workforce. The casino and hotel were recently recognized as being a top-rated employer.

FireKeepers Casino Hotel is searching to fill numerous positions throughout its entire property. FireKeepers representatives will conduct open interviews during a job fair on Saturday, June 12, in the FireKeepers Event Center.

Interviews will be available from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Applicants will be able to learn about, apply and interview for positions in several departments throughout the property including Finance, Food & Beverage, Hotel, Marketing, and Security. Human Resources will be on-site to make offers on the spot. Interviews will be socially distanced and will follow all of FireKeepers COVID-19 safety protocols, including requiring masks for non-vaccinated guests.

Housekeeping, EVS Cleaners, Dishwashers, and Prep Cooks start at $14 per hour or more based on experience. Line Cooks, Security Officers, and Cage Cashiers start at $15.50, or more also based on experience. FireKeepers also offers a grave shift differential. Full, part-time, and on-call positions are available with a variety of schedules.

A $500 sign-on bonus is available for most hourly positions. Bonus is payable by $250 on the first day of employment and $250 on the 90th day. Applicants must be at least 18-years-old, though some positions require applicants to be at least 21. Eligible applicants are encouraged to apply for available openings in advance, by visiting firekeeperscasino.com/careers. Would-be applicants are asked to bring their resumes and come prepared for an interview.

FireKeepers is proud to offer comprehensive benefits including discretionary annual bonuses, 401(k) with company match, paid time off, and holiday pay,” stated FireKeepers Casino Hotel Vice President of Human Resources Frank Tecumseh. “We also offer medical, dental, vision and prescription coverage, life insurance, an on-site medical clinic, discounted Team Member cafeteria, employee assistance programs, and so much more.