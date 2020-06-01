Vote For Your Favorite food Truck in Southwest Michigan – 2020

We're celebrating Summer by finding the best food trucks in Southwest Michigan. Vote below.

Not only is it unofficially summertime in Southwest Michigan, but we're also slowly getting back to normal following the Covid-19 pandemic. Nothing says getting back to normal and summertime like food trucks. Vote now for the best food truck in Southwest Michigan for 2020. For the sake of this poll "Southwest Michigan" will include the following counties only: Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joseph, Branch, Allegan and Barry.

Voting will run from Monday, June 1st through Sunday, June 14th, 2020.

Weenie King in Three River's won this poll the last 2 years in a row. Will they grab the top spot for the third year straight? You can see the results of the 2019 poll by clicking the button below. Otherwise, scroll down and get your vote on.

One vote per person, per day. Important Note: Votes by bots and other 3rd party IP changers will be detected and removed periodically. Votes outside of West Michigan are also at risk of being removed. Extreme abuse of these rules can lead to disqualification. Keep it real, legit and local folks.

(If your favorite food truck isn't on the list below, we will accept your late nominations by clicking here.)