Southwest Michigan’s 10 Favorite Food Trucks for 2021

After nearly 9,000 votes a couple new food trucks pull into the top 10.

You nominated 37 food trucks all fighting for bragging rights from the following counties: Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joseph, Branch, Allegan and Barry. To say that this was a close race from beginning to end would be a huge understatement. We saw some of the usual suspects and a few new trucks pull into the top 10 this year. Congrats to all of the hard working Southwest Michigan food trucks that were nominated.

Here's the Top 10 Food Trucks in Southwest Michigan according to your votes.

#10. Mamazzoni's Italian Beef Food Truck in Sturgis

This is Mamazzoni's first time on our food truck poll and they get a very respectable 2.89% of the vote the get the #10 spot.

MaMazzoni's Italian Beef in Sturgis

#9. Smoke'N Joe's BBQ in Fennville

Smokin Joe's climbed from #14 in 2020 to #9 this year with 3.96% of the vote.

Smoke'n Joes

#8. Top Shelf Catering by Eric Tate in Marcellus

Top Shelf beat Smokin Joe's by just 2 votes to grab #8 with 4% of the vote.

Top Shelf Catering by Eric

#7. PJW Creole Cuisine in Kalamazoo

PJW climbed one spot from last year to hit #7 with 5.16% of the vote.

PJW Creole Cuisine

(TIE) #5. Scott's Pig Roast in Marcellus

Scott's Pig Roast dropped from #3 last year but still has a very respectable 5th place tie with 7.23% of the vote.

Scott's Pig Roast in Marcellus

(TIE) #5. Ibison Concession in Vicksburg

Last year Ibison landed at #10 with just over 3% of the vote. This year they over doubled their support with 7.23% of the vote.

Ibison Concession in Vicksburg

#4. On The Roll Food Truck in Battle Creek

Parked at #19 in 2020 was On the Roll Food Truck with 1.4% of the vote. This year they get 8% of the vote to land in 4th place.

On The Roll Food Truck

#3. Pig's Head BBQ in Gobles

Pig's Head made their first appearance on this poll last year. In their first showing they grabbed the top spot. This year they're holding steady with a respectable 3rd place finish with 12.57% of the vote.

Pig's Head

#2. Weenie King in Three Rivers

Weenie King has proven to have a very strong fan base over the last 4 years. They were #1 in both the 2018 and 2019 polls. Followed by landing the #2 spot in both 2020 and 2021. This year they nabbed 12.7% of the vote.

Weenie Kings

#1. Taqueria El Tejano in Three Rivers

Here's a food truck that went from zero to hero. This is their first time on the poll and they steal the top spot from last year's winner Pig's Head BBQ by getting 13.66% of the vote.

