Playoff Run Over So Four WMU Broncos Sign With NHL Teams

This happens with college kids all time, every year. You matriculate and then, if everything goes well, you get a great-paying dream job. The same thing is happening with the Western Michigan University hockey team. Several members of the team that was the top regional seed in the NCAA tournament last week have signed contracts with NHL teams.

The fourth and latest to sign this week is goaltender Brandon Bussi. He has inked a one-year deal with the Boston Bruins.

"Western Michigan gave me an opportunity that I will be forever grateful for. The last three years have been the best years of my life. The coaches, team staff, and athletic department provide us all the tools we need to be successful." - former WMU goalie Brandon Bussi.

Earlier this week, Ronnie Attard, Ty Glover and Drew Worrad all signed pro contracts. Attard, a junior defenseman has signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers. Forward Ty Glover signed a three-year deal with the Pittsburg Penguins, and senior forward Drew Worrad signed a deal with Red Wings affiliate Grand Rapids. Worrad leaves WMU as a four-time NCHC Academic All-Conference selection and a four-time NCHC Scholar-Athlete. WMU says Attard is expected to make his NHL debut later this week and is the 33rd Bronco to do it and third this season, joining Corey Schueneman (Montreal) and Paul Cotter (Las Vegas). Glover reports to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League this week to start his pro career.

