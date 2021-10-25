Our Own Frankenmuth Makes Top 20 of Best Christmas Towns in America

Little Bavaria, as it is also known, Frankenmuth has always been that little bit of Christmas magic all year long for Michiganders. As if we didn't already know it's one of the very best Christmas towns around, now it's secured its spot in the top 20.

While gorgeous pretty much every day of the year, the holiday season is when Frankenmuth, Michigan really comes alive. From the shops, the food, the atmosphere, and especially b being home to Bronner's CHRISTtmas Wonderland, Frankenmuth has made #14 on Purewow's list of Best Christmas towns.

The list bio describes our favorite Santa hangout this way:

"Frankenmuth sounds like frankincense and myrrh (aka two of the gifts that the wise men brought to the newborn king). And that’s just the start of the Christmas-y connection to this Michigan town. It’s home to Bronner’s, the world’s largest Christmas store, which is the size of nearly two football fields and sells legitimately all manner of lights, decorations, trimmings and trees."

To compile the list, Purewow looked for all the things that make a town just exude pure Christmas. From locations to attractions, shops and events, to even the name. The list featured the best of the best, 39 in all, of Christmas towns in the United States.

A few specialty nods were;

Where's the best Christmas Village? Santa Claus Village & Museum

Is there a real Hallmark Christmas Town? Yes, there is! The snow-dusted New England charm, Stowe, Vermont.

What's the best Christmas town to visit? It scored #1 on the list! Leavenworth, Washington.

You can view the full list of The 39 Best Christmas Towns in the United States here.