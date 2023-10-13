Get Spooked By Michigan’s Most Haunted Hotels

It was on a rainy evening, at Niagara Falls, Canada, when two friends and I decided to rent a room at a bed & breakfast. “Dog Boy Castle”, "Gopher" and I were young hippies, and on our first road trip, celebrating our graduation from Galesburg-Augusta High.

After consuming psychedelics and viewing Niagara Falls, we toured Madame Tussaud’s wax museum and then decided to rent a room for the evening, rather than sleeping in the truck. The psychedelics were a bad idea, combined with the wax museum, and why we decided on a bed & breakfast escapes my memory.

A Rented Room in an Eerie Victorian Home

The host directed us to the room, which only had one queen-size bed. This meant that one of us would have to sleep on the floor. I lost the coin toss, to my traveling companion’s delight. It was then that I decided that if I was subjected to a fitful night on the floor, their evening would be fitful too. As the thunder rumbled in the background, I mentioned that the host of the old Victorian home reminded me of Norman Bates in the Alfred Hitchcock film “Psycho”. This casual reference was a success.

Haunted Hotels in Michigan

While the Bate’s Motel, in the Alfred Hitchcock movie “Psycho” may be thought of as one of the scariest places for a traveler to lodge, Michigan also offers a few hotels with a questionable atmosphere. They have a reputation for being haunted, and two of them are in our neighborhood in Southwest Michigan.

What better place to research the haunted hotels of Michigan, than visiting HauntedRooms.com. Here is their list which contains a few of the scariest hotels in Michigan.