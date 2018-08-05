Gov. Snyder In Parchment For Daily Briefing On PFAS Response

Governor Rick Snyder visited the City of Parchment on Sunday, exactly one week after a state of disaster was declared due to PFAS water contamination. Snyder participated in the daily briefing on the Parchment Water Response.

While visiting the area, Michigan’s Governor stopped at the construction site were the City of Kalamazoo is working to install the first of three water stations that will provide water to Parchment and Cooper Township. He then made his way to the water distribution location at Parchment High School where he spoke with volunteers.

Gov. Snyder in Parchment

To date, the DEQ has tested 99 wells. For those not at home, a door hanger was left explaining DEQ’s desire to obtain samples from their private water supply. The DEQ asks those residents to please get in touch with them right away at 1-800-662-9278, so they can sample your private water well. Residents with their own private water well will be notified once results are received. The next steps after you receive your results will be dependent on the results. The Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department will work directly with you to explain the results and your next steps. Residents are advised to continue to use bottled water until they discuss their private well results with the Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department staff.

The City of Kalamazoo Public Services is providing information to affected residents regarding home flushing instructions. There is no deadline for flushing your home or business, but residents are encouraged to complete it as soon as possible. For questions regarding how to properly flush your home or for assistance in flushing, please call: 269-337-8756. Residents may also access the flushing instructions at www.kalcounty.com/hcs/pfasresponse.php