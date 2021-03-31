Gov. Whitmer Doubles Michigan’s COVID Vaccination Goal

Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer says it’s time to again add fuel to the fire surrounding COVID-19 virus vaccinations in the state. The Governor is announcing the doubling of the current 50,000 daily vaccination goal to getting 100,000 Michigan residents at least started with the process every day.

The Governor's media release places some emphasis on how she believes the state is expanding its efficient vaccination process to also show strides toward equitable distribution of the vaccine. The Governor is pointing to the state partnering with public and commercial organizations to make the vaccine option available to as many Michigan residents as possible. The Meijer-run mass vaccination site at the converted Ford Field in Detroit is a recent big boost to the process. That site can easily accommodate more than 10,000 vaccinations a day. Whitmer says Michigan has seen week-over-week increases in the vaccine doses allocated to Michigan.

The previous 50,000 vaccination per day level says the Governor, has been met for the past 38 straight days. The Health and Human Services Department tracks everything and reports since the vaccines became available, 4,207,102 people have been vaccinated. The state continues to push toward the goal of at least 70% of all Michigan residents being vaccinated.

The state reports the Biden administration next week is increasing the allotment of vaccine doses by just over 66,000. That will take the total for next week to an astounding 620,040 doses. That is by far a new weekly high for the state. That number includes close to 150,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson virus vaccine. Doses being sent to commercial vaccination partners Like CVS, Rite-Aid, and Meijer come through a federal partnership program and are not included in that number going to the state-managed vaccination sites.