Governor Whitmer May Face Criminal Charges

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido is confirming that his office may soon bring criminal charges against Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The former Republican State Senator says he is ready to support the relatives of people who died from COVID-19 in Michigan nursing and long-term care facilities. But Lucido says his office can't proceed without evidence. Lucido is telling family survivors to obtain all the vital information about the circumstances of the death of their family member.

The prosecutor says that information then needs to be shared with local police or a sheriff’s office as the basis for a wrongful death complaint. WXYZ-TV in Detroit is reporting that HIPPA medical data protections make it impossible for Lucido's office to get that data on its own.

There are mounting complaints about the Governor ordering COVID patients into Michigan's nursing and long-term care facilities. That's where Michigan's most vulnerable residents are living. Best estimates are about one-third of the deaths of Michigan residents attributed to the virus happened in those senior and medical care facilities.

That very same process now has New York Governor Andrew Cuomo under investigation. Prosecutor Lucido was active on the issue as a State Senator. But now, he has more legal powers to take action if he is presented with enough solid evidence to proceed with a criminal charge.

A statement from the Governor’s office to the TV station calls the Prosecutor’s positioning on the issue nothing more than, quoting now, “...shameful political attacks based in neither fact nor reality.”