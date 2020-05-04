Harper Creek High School Seniors Last Drive Coming Up May 15th

In a normal year, Harper Creek High School seniors would walk the halls of the high school one last time on the final day of school. The teachers and underclassmen would line the halls and applaud the seniors as they took their last walk through the 4 main hallways of the school. That won't be happening this year. Their last day of school happened weeks ago. So this year, they'll start a new tradition, even if for just one year.

Athletic Director Ed Greenman says, "Since this can’t happen this year, the school has decided to have a parade to honor the seniors. The seniors will be in their cars and take one last drive through our campus. In a perfect world we would want to line the course the seniors will be taking with parents, family, friends and younger classmates. But it does not look like that is going to be possible."

Instead, the district is asking spectators to stay in their cars, parked along the route that is on campus and cheer for the class of 2020. No doubt that there will be a lot of honking!

Here are the details for the event:

Seniors Last Drive will take place on May 15, 2020 at Harper Creek High School located at 12677 Beadle Lake Rd. in Battle Creek, MI.

Seniors will begin lining their cars up in front of the school starting at 5:45 pm. The parade starts at 6:00 pm.

The Harper Creek Beaver will lead the seniors around the school to a service drive that connects to the parking lot that is used for football games. The parade will end in this parking lot.

Well-wishers should arrive between 5:15 and 5:45 and will be directed to park in an area along the parade course.

Greenman says "This would have been the 13th year of our Senior Walk, but in its place we will now have the Senior’s Last Drive. It’s a great day to be a Harper Creek Beaver!"