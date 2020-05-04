Trail Runners Come Across A Pair Of Albino Deer [Video]
A couple of Northern Michigan trail runners captured video footage of not one, but two albino deer on a recent trek through the woods.
While on a trail run recently, Greg Mueller and Jeff Bell caught footage of the deer. One wasn't shy and crossed in front of them, the other seemed a little overwhelmed and stayed off in the woods. No mention was made of their location, probably to keep people from looking for them.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app