Pro Football HOF NFL Coach Don Shula Passes Away

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Don Shula (pictured) passed away at his home in South Florida on Monday morning.

Shula is the NFL's all-time winningest coach with 347 total victories (playoffs included). He coached the Baltimore (now Indianapolis) Colts from 1963-69, and led the Colts to an NFL championship in 1968. However, the Colts were upset by the New York Jets in Super Bowl III 16-7.

He took over the Miami Dolphins in 1970, and he led the team to five Super Bowl appearances (VI, XVII and XIX) and two Super Bowl victories (in Super Bowls VII and VIII). And he was the architect of the unbeaten 17-0 Dolphins in 1972.

Shula retired after the 1995 season, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997.

Coach Shula was named as one of coaches for the NFL's All-Time Team in conjuction with the league's 100th anniversary in 2019.

Don Shula was 90 years old.