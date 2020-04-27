Heartburn Medication Being Tested for COVID-19

My wife and I were talking about how long it will take to come up with a vaccine for COVID-19. We both know that the best scientists and best lab techs are trying to come up with vaccines to help in the fight against this deadly disease.

According to WILX, multiple clinical trials are now underway to find effective treatments for COVID-19.

Here's something new: researchers are studying the active ingredient in Pepcid called famotidine because of something doctors observed in China.

One doctor said that patients who were sick with COVID but were taking famotidine had a better outcome.

Just the fact that doctors are trying it out in a clinical trial is pretty amazing. In fact, so far they've enrolled 187 patients and expect preliminary results in two weeks.

I watch the local and national news every day just to see if they're getting any closer to finding a vaccine or a certain drug that will eventually help millions of people.

There are many examples in the history of medicine where a drug that was designed for one purpose turns out to have an effect in another disease.