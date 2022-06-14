A heat advisory has been issued by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, warning of temperatures in the upper 90s with a heat index of up to 103.

The heat index is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. When the relative humidity is high, the rate of evaporation from the body decreases. In other words, the human body feels warmer in humid conditions.

A number of cooling shelters in Battle Creek and Albion have been opened, as of June 14th, to offer anyone who needs a place to stay cool for the next couple of days.

The following Cooling Shelters are available now in Battle Creek:

SHARE Center, 120 Grove St., 269-964-8133 - 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Will have water available.

Haven of Rest Ministries, 11 Green St., 269-965-1148 - 24/7

Battle Creek Shelter, 209 E. Michigan Ave., 269-309-6143 - 24/7

The Salvation Army, 400 Capital Ave. NE, 269-963-3640 - 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

The following Cooling Shelters are now available in Albion:

The Public Library will be open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and the children's room open from 2-7 p.m.

Tractor Supply will be open to pet owners and pets.

Open Swim at the Opportunity High School: Tuesday 2-4 p.m., Wednesday 1-4 p.m.

Albion College Ludington Center will be open both days from 12-5 p.m.

Mayor's office in City Hall 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Albion Department of Public Safety Lobby will be open 24/7.

The American Red Cross shares tips and steps to take during a heat wave, and how to recognize someone experiencing a heat-related emergency. Check that out here: www.battlecreekmi.gov/DocumentCenter.