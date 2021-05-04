HomeTown Pharmacy Hosting A Moderna Covid Vaccine Clinic For The General Public

HomeTown Pharmacy, LTC is hosting a Moderna Covid Vaccine Clinic for the general public on Thursday, May 13th, from 9:00A – 12:00P. This clinic is open to FIRST DOSES only. You must be at least 18 years old. Please bring your identification and insurance cards. If you do not have insurance, you can still receive the vaccine. There is no charge for this vaccine. Plan to stay for 15 minutes after your injection for monitoring.

Second dose appointments will be scheduled at the time of your first dose for Thursday, June 10th, from 9:00A – 12:00P.

If you are interested, please call to schedule an appointment. See attached flyer for details.

Moderna Vaccine is an mRNA vaccine. This vaccine provides instructions to our bodies on how to create antibodies to fight the covid virus. It does not affect our DNA in any way. This vaccine is 94% effective at preventing severe illness and hospitalization due to covid-19 after you have received both vaccine doses. You are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose. More than 106 million doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered.

Common side effects of the Moderna covid vaccine are swelling, redness and pain at the injection site. Tiredness, headache, muscle aches, chills, fever and nausea are also common. These symptoms generally last for 12 – 48 hours.