How to See the “Once-In-a-Lifetime” Green Devil Comet in Michigan

Who wouldn't want to be able to say they saw a "Green Devil" comet? It sounds like a horror from a science fiction movie, but truthfully, this is just a fun experience for those with the slightest interest in what happens beyond our atmospheric bubble.

The Green Devil Comet is officially known by the much more boring title Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks. The comet, according to experts, makes an appearance near Earth every 71 years, so if you miss it this season, odds are you've missed your chance for good.

Of course, the comet is competing with a major solar eclipse for attention in the skies this spring, but it's got a few things going for it. For starters, it's green! They don't call it a green devil for nothing. The other half of its namesake is due to its "horns", which resemble the look of the Millenium Falcon.

Is now a good time to mention this comet is twice the size of Mount Everest? It's a cosmic miracle this guy just passes by for a wave through the sky.

Okay, cool comet... Can Michigan even see this thing?

Actually, yes - and without the need for some high-powered telescope no less!

Of course, you'll want to avoid big cities or anywhere that produces a lot of groundlight that mutes the night sky. Of course, another factor is needing a clear night in Michigan. Hopefully, spring brings clearer nights to the Mitten State. Oh, and watch your moon calendars. A full moon will make it difficult to see the comet.

The comet will be passing by from roughly the third week of March to the third week of April. Everyone in the northern hemisphere should have the opportunity to see the comet. Just keep in mind the comet will be easier to see as it gets closer to the sun.

Earth.com detailed where to look in the sky to see the comet's path:

“To catch a glimpse of Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks, observers should direct their gaze westward after nightfall, locating the Great Square of Pegasus — a constellation marked by four stars of almost equal brightness. Over the coming weeks, the comet will journey from this constellation towards Aries the Ram, identifiable by its loose V-shape.”

Binoculars or a light telescope may make it a bit easier to see the comet, though it's entirely possible to see it without any equipment.

What about the eclipse?

The major solar eclipse that will take place in early April will likely be an opportunity for some people across the country to witness two cosmic events at once. Michigan won't be so lucky.

According to experts, places that will experience the eclipse with 100% coverage may have the chance to see the comet while observing the eclipse. Southeast Michigan will have the best view of the eclipse but also carries the most ground light in the state, so it'll be particularly difficult to see both events at once in Michigan.

But, if you're willing to drive to Ohio, there's one small city that could be a perfect viewing spot for both events.

A Small Ohio City is a Perfect Spot to View the Eclipse

