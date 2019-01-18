HS Basketball – Panthers Earn First Road Win, Keep Pace With Leaders (VIDEO)

Two of the hottest teams in the Interstate 8 Conference came together for a battle Friday night.

It was our first-ever broadcast from Jackson Northwest as the Mounties welcomed the Pennfield Panthers in our High School Basketball Game of the Night.

The Panthers were looking for their fourth straight win and to stay undefeated in the month of January. The Mounties entered the contest winning four of their last five games, beginning with their road win over Harper Creek in December. Both teams were chasing the leaders of the conference in Coldwater and Parma Western.

Check out the recap of an exciting match-up on the road, along with all the scores from the area. It includes another victory for state-ranked Quincy, who stayed undefeated at the halfway mark of their schedule.