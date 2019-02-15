HS Basketball – Spartans Fall in Tough Road Battle

The Lakeview Spartans have a busy final week of the season, and it started Friday night at Loy Norrix in our High School Basketball Game of the Night.

The Spartans had lost four of their last five games after a four-game winning streak. The streak included an earlier victory over the Knights at home. In order to pick up some momentum heading into the Division 1 districts, also being held at Loy Norrix, a win on the road and a season sweep was needed.

It was an even match-up throughout. They were tied at 19 at the half and 31 after three. The Knights would prevail 49-44 in the end, dropping the Spartans to 7-9 on the season and 2-5 in the Southwest Michigan Athletic Conference's East Division.

Caleb Cary led the Spartans with a game-high 16 points, including four three-pointers. Cole Einhardt had 10 points. Tommy Moore scored 30 in the first meeting, but was held to just three points.

Kendrell Palmore led the Knights with 16 points, as Loy Norrix moved to 8-10 on the season and 3-4 in conference play.

Below are all the scores from the area Friday night, including another Pennfield buzzer-beater against Coldwater and Bellevue's undefeated season continues. Several make-up games take place Saturday.

Boys Basketball

Loy Norrix 49, Lakeview 44 (Lakeview 7-9)

East Lansing 62, Battle Creek Central 49 (BC Central 7-8)

Jackson Lumen Christi 57, Harper Creek 52 (Harper Creek 1-15)

Pennfield 51, Coldwater 49 (Pennfield 11-6)

Calhoun Christian 40, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 37 (Calhoun Christian 10-5)

Athens 74, Colon 49 (Athens 14-2)

Union City 54, Bronson 45 (Union City 11-6, Bronson 1-16)

Bellevue 58, Climax-Scotts 42 (Bellevue 16-0, Climax-Scotts 8-9)

Delton 64, Lawton 48 (Delton 7-10)

Schoolcraft 63, Galesburg-Augusta 14 (Galesburg-Augusta 1-15)

Kalamazoo Central 71, Gull Lake 47 (Gull Lake 6-11)

Reading 63, Homer 59 (Homer 10-7)

Marshall 55, Parma Western 47 (Marshall 10-6)

Quincy 49, Jonesville 39 (Quincy 15-2)

Burr Oak 55, Tekonsha 39 (Tekonsha 10-7)

Girls Basketball

East Lansing 59, Battle Creek Central 31 (BC Central 9-3)

Lakeview 68, Loy Norrix 20 (Lakeview 8-6)

Harper Creek 51, Jackson Lumen Christi 31 (Harper Creek 9-5)

Coldwater 74, Pennfield 37 (Pennfield 3-13)

Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 40, Calhoun Christian 32 (Calhoun Christian 13-3)

Athens 52, Colon 25 (Athens 13-2)

Bronson 65, Union City 33 (Bronson 9-5, Union City 3-10)

Delton 62, Lawton 43 (Delton 13-3)

Schoolcraft 45, Galesburg-Augusta 28 (Galesburg-Augusta 6-6)

Kalamazoo Central 55, Gull Lake 51 (Gull Lake 9-6)

Reading 40, Homer 25 (Homer 5-11)

Parma Western 45, Marshall 37 (Marshall 7-8)

Perry 45, Maple Valley 28 (Maple Valley 2-11)

Quincy 34, Jonesville 31 (Quincy 8-8)

Saturday, February 16th

Boys Basketball

Schoolcraft vs. Lakeview (Lakeview 7-9)

St. Philip vs. Athens (St. Philip 11-5, Athens 14-2)

Jackson Christian vs. Bellevue (Bellevue 16-0)

Maple Valley vs. Lansing Christian (Maple Valley 4-11)

Marshall vs. Jackson Lumen Christi (Marshall 10-6)

Olivet vs. Portland (Olivet 12-4)

Girls Basketball

Athens vs. Climax-Scotts (Athens 13-2, Climax-Scotts 9-5)

Marshall vs. Jackson Lumen Christi (Marshall 7-8)

Portland vs. Olivet (Olivet 9-6)

Tekonsha vs. North Adams-Jerome (Tekonsha 1-11)