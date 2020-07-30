Indiana Man Formally Charged in Easter Sunday Murders in Battle Creek

An Indiana man accused of two murders in Battle Creek Easter Sunday was formally arraigned Thursday afternoon.

56-year-old Kenneth Hoskins was charged with two counts of open murder in the deaths of 62-year-old Fred Bissel and 41-year-old Jason Dush at the Silver Star Apartment complex on Clark Road the afternoon of April 12th. Investigators believe that Bissel and Dush were attacked during an altercation with Hoskins. Hoskins was in the area receiving treatment at the nearby Veteran Affairs Center near Fort Custer.

Hoskins was later arrested in Kalamazoo County after ramming a semi along westbound I-94 and attacking the truck driver while fleeing the scene of the murders. Hoskins also sustained a self-inflicted stabbing before his arrest.

The South Bend native was charged for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and motor vehicle theft in the Kalamazoo County case.

In the two murder counts, Hoskins was denied bond and returns to Calhoun County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing August 24th.